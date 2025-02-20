Rand Paul endorses Trump 3 months after Election Day, admits 'I was wrong'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., endorsed President Donald Trump in a Wednesday post on X, making the unorthodox announcement more than three months after Election Day 2024.

When making the announcement, Paul pointed to Trump's cabinet picks and a Truth Social post in which the commander in chief blasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"A few people may have noticed that I resisted an enthusiastic endorsement of Donald Trump during the election. But now, I’m amazed by the Trump cabinet (many of whom I would have picked). I love his message to the Ukrainian warmongers, and along with his DOGE initiative shows I was wrong to withhold my endorsement," Paul declared in the tweet.

"So today, admittedly a little tardy, I give Donald Trump my enthusiastic endorsement! (Too little too late some will say, but, you know, it is sincere, there is that.)," he added. "Don’t expect this endorsement to be fawning. I still think tariffs are a terrible idea, but Dios Mio, what courage, what tenacity. Go @realDonaldTrump Go!"

The senator enthusiastically supported Trump's choice to tap former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence and former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

But Paul has indicated that he will not support Trump's pick for Labor Department secretary, former Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Paul issued an anti-endorsement of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley ahead of the Iowa Republican caucuses last year.

While he stopped short of endorsing Trump ahead of the 2024 contest, he noted during an interview last year on "Honestly with Bari Weiss" that he would vote for Trump over then-Vice President Kamala Harris.