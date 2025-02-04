Pro-women's sports ad featuring Riley Gaines goes viral on X: 'I love it'

A sports brand went viral on Monday and Tuesday after promoting an ad calling for the protection of women's sports.

XX-XY Athletics founder and CEO Jennifer Sey promoted a new ad on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl which featured former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and University of Nevada volleyball player Sia Liilii.

"We've upped out game at @xx_xyathletics. This is the big game ad no big brand will run," Sey posted.

The ad titled "Real Girls Rock" showed several female athletes training over voiceovers of critics referring to Gaines and Liilii as "transphobic" bigots.

APPAREL COMPANY CALLS OUT NIKE FOR NOT SUPPORTING BIOLOGICAL FEMALES AMID TRANS INCLUSION IN SPORTS

"I just got to say, who cares if biological males play in women’s sports? Just be inclusive," a male voice said.

"Could not agree more. This is just a bunch of fear-mongering from right-wing bigots," a female voice replied.

Another male voice said, "Males invading women’s sports isn’t even a problem as far as I’m concerned."

"These female athletes just need to work harder--" a man's voice began.

"--and not blame others for their lack of success," another woman's voice finished.

The video quickly took off with, as of Tuesday, over six million views and several positive comments.

"Y'all are fast! Bunch of overachievers, all of ya!" XX-XY Athletics posted on X Tuesday.

One of the comments came from "Harry Potter" author JK Rowling, a long-time advocate for women-only spaces, who celebrated the ad and shared it with her more than 14 million X followers.

"This is the first and likely the last time I'll retweet an ad, but I love it," Rowling wrote on Monday.

Rowling shared the ad again on Tuesday and voiced her support for the brand.

"My husband Neil (marathon and endurance runner) just told me he's bought four T shirts. In years to come, a great question to ask self-proclaimed liberal men will be, 'which side were you on - women's rights, or men's demands?'" Rowling wrote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Liilii explained the importance of the ad and others like it.

"'Real Girls Rock' is an impactful ad because it shows the side of women's sports no one sees: the process and the grind. It's about showing up to lifts, practices, and conditioning to get better everyday," Liilii said. "This becomes way harder when a male is able to compete with us. They are made faster and stronger. We have a disadvantage from the jump. On top of that, it highlighted the hateful rhetoric many women across the Mountain West Conference received simply for standing up for truth. Women's sports are for women only. We deserve fair competition and equal play when it comes to sports. This gives women an opportunity to champion our own sports!"

IS THIS 'TRANSPHOBIC' SHIRT THE NEXT 'MAGA' HAT? AN ACTIVEWEAR MANUFACTURER RESPONDS TO LIBERAL CRITICS

XX-XY Athletics was launched in 2024 by former Levi's executive Jennifer Sey in opposition to Title IX changes made by the Biden administration and the 2024 Olympics.

Since launching the company, Sey has put out multiple ads advocating for women's sports and female-only spaces, some of which have also gone viral.

"If we can do that and put out amazing content that supports it, it becomes normalized to stand up for women and girls, and I think for far too long, people on the non-far left have neglected the tools of culture," Sey told Fox News Digital. "That is how ideas become embraced, through art and through brands. Politics are downstream from culture. We've got to win this in the cultural arena, and so I think my brand can be a big part of that."

