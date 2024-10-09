Apparel company calls out Nike for not supporting biological females amid trans inclusion in sports

An apparel company named after their protection of biological females against trans athletes has called out Nike for what they deem is their opposing view on the matter.

XX-XY Athletics released a powerful advertisement on Wednesday ahead of Oct. 10, ahead of "XX Day." X is the Roman numeral for 10, which in turn becomes a play on the chromosomes biological females have.

The ad shows more than 10 females, ranging in age, all giving a stern message to the apparel powerhouse.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Dear Nike," several of the females began.

"Why won't you stand up for me?" another pair asked.

"Why do you claim to support women and girls, yet when we need you most, you remain silent? Today, males are claiming our identity, our sports, our spaces. Men and boys are stealing opportunities, medals, trophies, and our future. It is not fair or just. In fact, it's awfully dangerous, yet you refuse to use your platform to stand up.

"You say you're for social justice and progress, so why do you allow men's rights to come before ours? See, with a big platform comes an even bigger responsibility. You have a chance to do the right thing, not just do the needy thing. So we're asking you Nike, as the biggest voice in all of sports, will you stand up for me?

"Will you just do it?"

DEMOCRAT HOUSE CANDIDATE SAYS WOMEN AREN'T WORRIED ABOUT TRANSGENDER ATHLETES IN THEIR SPORTS LOCKER ROOMS

The company was founded by Jennifer Sey this past March. Sey was a longtime member of the United States women's national artistic gymnastics team.

The ad comes a day after it was revealed a group of high school students have organized a walk-out throughout the state of New York to protest trans inclusion in girls' and women's sports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twenty-six states have regulations that limit transgender individuals from competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.