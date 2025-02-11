Pro-Trump Joy Villa dress designer talks importance of MAGA representation on the red carpet

Hollywood's blacklisted celebrity fashion designer Andre Soriano stunned audiences at the 2017 Grammys after his statement-making "Make America Great Again" gown, but the backlash he received failed to dampen his MAGA spirit – and love for freedom.

"I highly believe that we have the right to express ourselves as Americans and are able to set our own point of view. That's what America is all about, is the freedom of speech," he told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.

"I grew up in a family where it's about camaraderie and being an optimist, and America has given us the platform to live life and live that American dream."

For Soriano, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines in the 1980s, the American dream is a dream come true. He learned to sew through a high school sewing program that supplied him with the skills needed to jumpstart his 3-decade career.

Now, fashion lovers everywhere can browse Soriano's luxury bridal, swimwear and evening gown collections. He has curated custom ensembles for a star-studded clientele of celebrities and political figures alike, including Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Macy Gray and Courtney Love, among others.

Perhaps most notably, singer-songwriter Joy Villa caught media attention for donning the Soriano-curated, figure-hugging "Make America Great Again" Trump tribute gown at the 2017 Grammys. Just over a week ago, Villa caught attention in another Soriano statement piece at the 2025 Grammys – a custom cryptomeme ensemble – gold and peppered with coins.

Soriano also has a boutique in Occoquan, Virginia. His website detailing his work proudly proclaims, "Land of the free, fashion is freedom!"

"That's what this country stands for," he said, acknowledging his background and success. "You do it right, then you can live the American dream."

But the dream has had some nightmarish elements since his Trump support went public.

The patriotic decor outside his Virginia storefront has been met with resistance from anti-Trump activists. Some have even thrown stink bombs into the store and popped their heads in to scream derogatory phrases.

"I really had a hard time navigating myself after the fact that I'm a Trump supporter. I'm so visible [after] making that gown at the Grammys. That was the beginning," Soriano said.

"I had to downsize my car because it was getting dented. The Karens are real. I'm being attacked in my store. They were very offended with my Trump flags, Trump dresses and Trump signs… it's just so unbelievable."

"Karen" is a slang term referring to an entitled White woman.

When asked about the risk of backlash and loss of support from members of his clientele for making political statements through fashion, Soriano said he "does everything on [his] sleeve" and that he didn't like the narrative coming out of Hollywood.

"Life goes on, and it's either they like me or they don't. They don't know me personally as a person," he said.

"I'm an American, first of all, and, in America, we have the freedom to decide who you want to be… that's why we respect this country. As far as for those people that just hate me, God bless them. Peace be with them. I'm in my own lane. I'm living the American dream. I've traveled the world and there's no place on planet Earth like America."

