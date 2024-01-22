Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down Sundance film festival's main street

Nearly 100 pro-Palestinian protesters strode through the streets of Park City, Utah, chanting the controversial line of "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" on Sunday, according to reports.

Actress Melissa Barrera joined the pro-Palestinian protesters, blocking off main streets in the city, which is host to the annual Sundance Film Festival that brought in media masses to cover the event, Deadline reported.

Protesters encountered the media, as well as an intense police surveillance, as they marched down Park City’s Main Street in the snow.

The pro-Palestinian supporters criticized the Biden administration’s support of Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, Deadline reported.

PRO-PALESTINIAN STUDENTS DEMAND ISRAELI PRIME MINSTER'S NAME BE REMOVED FROM CAMPUS LIBRARY

Barrera has been outspoken in her support of the Palestinian people, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas-run Gaza. Barrera was dropped by Spyglass Media from "Scream VII" in November over her pro-Palestinian support on social media; she shot down claims that she posted anything antisemitic, such as one post that suggested the media was under Israeli control.

"First and foremost I condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia," Barrera said in a statement shared on her social media following the backlash. "I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people."

Barrera told Deadline she was "not doing any interviews, but you are welcome to take video of me" at Sunday’s protest and recited with the crowd: "In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians!"

Protesters also carried signs calling President Biden a "butcher" while screaming "Genocide Joe, what do you say? How many kids did you kill today?"

HARVARD FACULTY, STAFF FORM GROUP FOR 'JUSTICE IN PALESTINE', SLAM 'UNFOLDING GENOCIDE IN GAZA'

People passing by the protesters yelled "Bring them home" as a show of support for the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas for the past three months, while some counter protesters waved Israeli flags, Deadline reported.