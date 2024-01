Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari took a ski vacation to Park City, Utah, with her bestie Justin Anderson, and the two documented their trip on Instagram, Anderson giving an update each day.

The series of photos Cavallari posted showcased her skiing skills and photos of her and Anderson holding their drinks and the reality star posing in her fuzzy coat and snow boots.

"Well, that was fun," she captioned the post.

According to a video posted to Anderson's Instagram, the two were driven "way up the slopes to have a cozy dinner in a yurt." The two met when Cavallari was 18 and starring in "Laguna Beach" and hired him to do her hair. They have been close friends ever since.

"It was like immediately the most natural friendship ever," Anderson explained during an appearance on Cavallari's podcast, "Let's Be Honest." He explained he immediately thought she was going to be rude, but said, "You had the kindest energy in the world, so easy to talk to," and that for him "it was an immediate friendship."

Jessie James Decker

"Woke up to a beautiful snow day," Jessie James Decker captioned a recent Instagram post featuring her and her three kids playing in the snow.

The series of photos featured a few shots of her children having fun together and her husband, Eric Decker, shoveling snow and ice off their front steps. It also included a photo of Jessie dressed in a plaid red onesie while cradling her baby bump.

The country music star announced she is pregnant with her fourth child in August 2023 by posting a clip of herself on Instagram, which showed off her growing bump. When speaking with Fox News Digital at the People's Choice Country Awards in July 2023, Eric revealed he was scheduled for a vascectomy but backed out at the last minute.

"After this baby comes, I'd like to know that appointment will be made," Jessie James said in a separate interview with Fox News Digital in October 2023. "I'm glad that he didn't. Like, listen, I'm so glad. I cannot imagine, you know, the baby is still inside me. I mean, I can't imagine life without this baby. But I don't think we need to go for a fifth. So, as soon as this baby is here, we should go ahead and do that."

Kelsea Ballerini

Country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini brought some heat to the snowy climate when she posted photos of herself in a hot tub. In some of the photos, Ballerini is sporting a black bikini and matching bucket hat. In others, she is playing with her dog in a white snowsuit.

Ballerini also sneaked in a photo of her and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, cuddling, with her giving him a kiss on the cheek. Fans in the comments section love them as a couple, with one user commenting, "Chase always has the happiest smile when he's with you," and another saying, "I’m so happy she has a new boyfriend."

The two were first linked when Stokes posted a photo of the two of them together at the College Football Playoff national dhampionship in LA in January 2023. She confirmed their relationship a month later during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast when she revealed they got together after she slid into his DMs.

"I really did [know] as soon as I met him," she told Nylon about their relationship in October 2023. "And maybe that sounds like I’ve learned zero things, but I’ve always been a heart-first girl, and the truth is it’s never led me astray. I’ve always been where I needed to be while I needed to be there."

Jana Kramer

"Snow days," Jana Kramer captioned a series of photos of her and her family smiling as they went sledding in Nashville this week.

While many of the shots featured her and her two older kids, Jolie and Jace, outside, she also posted a photo of her bundled up inside with her 2-month-old son, Roman, whom she shares with her fiancé, Allan Russell.

During a recent Instagram Q&A, Kramer revealed Russell gave her a ring with "the birth stones of all three of [her] babies." They were also asked when they plan on getting married, and Russell jokingly said it's going to happen "tomorrow at 12 noon."

"It's a lot because, at first, I was just, like, 'Let's elope.' We both had weddings," she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023. "But, for me, I want to marry this man so bad. It's the one I really want to marry. I want that moment."