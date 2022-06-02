Platinum Jubilee: Queen Elizabeth offering olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, royal expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Royal expert Nick Bullen joined Fox News' special coverage of the Platinum Jubilee to explain why he believes the royal family is trying to offer an "olive branch" to rebuild the relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

NICK BULLEN: I think much of what was said or reportedly said to Harry in the early days has been borne out. And I think there is bad blood, but we know that the family are trying to repair this. William is in contact with Harry. He's trying to repair it. Charles is trying to bring Harry back in and the Queen, by inviting Harry and Meghan and the children to this weekend, is trying to repair it. So I think from the Windsor side, there is a real olive branch being put out there. Whether Harry and Meghan take the olive branch and use it effectively, I don't know.

