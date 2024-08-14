The press is giving Kamala Harris a 'free ride,' Trump campaign official warns

The press is giving Vice President Kamala Harris a "free ride" and gaslighting Americans about the economy, Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita alleges.

"The press has given her a free ride. I mean, and everybody knows that it's been a few weeks without her answering questions. She went weeks without even having to answer questions. So, they gave her a bit of a honeymoon," LaCivita said Wednesday on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

Harris has gone 24 days as of Wednesday without holding a formal press conference or sit-down interview since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. She briefly talked to reporters last week during brief gaggles, but otherwise has almost exclusively stuck to scripted remarks. Along the way, some mainstream pundits have dismissed the notion that Harris needs to take questions from reporters.

"They're now going into the Democratic convention where, you know, they're going to try and put on the show," LaCivita said, noting that the economy is "perhaps the singular biggest contrast that exists between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris."

"Since Harris has been vice president, gas is up 51%, electricity 32%, fuel, oil, 50%, airfare, 23%, hotels, 51%. Food, groceries, over 21% … So, you know, things have exploded in cost. And while you have the Harris campaign and while you have the mainstream media gaslighting the American people, saying, ‘Oh, it's fine, everything's fine,’" LaCivita said.

"Americans are hurting and they know that, and Americans are smarter than the Democrats give them credit for," he added. "They're not going to be played."

While Harris has largely avoided the press, Trump recently conducted a lengthy press conference, had a lengthy conversation with supporter and X owner Elon Musk for over two hours on "Space" Monday and announced another press conference for Thursday. But Trump has scolded the media for only covering technical issues of the X event, and LaCivita doesn’t feel the Mar-a-Lago presser received quality coverage.

"When the president did his press conference at Mar-a-Lago, a little over a week ago, and literally stood in front of the entire press for an hour and took every conceivable question, none of those answers on the vast majority of those questions have ever been talked about," he said.

"I mean, he talked about inflation. He talked about where we are on the world stage. So, I mean, look, the focus of the campaign has always been about putting Americans in a better position to be successful," LaCivita added. "And it's going to continue to be that way."