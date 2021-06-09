'Great Debates': Critical moments in presidential showdowns highlight their impact on elections

Last week, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Ronna McDaniel announced that Republican presidential candidates may be advised to skip presidential debates unless reforms are made.

This announcement is the latest change in the history of debates, whose impacts have changed the course of presidential elections.

"We’ve had a lot of presidential elections going back over two centuries, but presidential debates are a relatively recent artifice." said former Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush Karl Rove in Fox Nation’s "Great Debates."

"It’s the moment where we see these two people up on the same stage, in the same format, being subjected to questions - and we see the interactions and make judgments about their character and their ability to do the job."

One such moment was the first televised presidential debate between Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy and Vice President Richard Nixon on September 26, 1960.

Rove noted that voters who listened to the debate on the radio believed Nixon to have won, while those who watched on TV labeled Kennedy as the winner.

Kennedy was "approachable," Rove said, and that came across on TV.



Nixon, on the other hand, appeared difficult to reach out to, according to Rove.

Former Clinton Advisor Douglas Schoen agreed with Rove’s assessment, noting that, "The Nixon-Kennedy debate suggested a senator from Massachusetts who was in command and control, and particularly on television, that came through compellingly."

The Fox Nation special also highlights the October 21, 1984 debate between President Ronald Reagan and former Vice President Walter Mondale, where, when asked about his age, Reagan responded, "I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience."

"This is a perfect political jujitsu move," said Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson. "It’s using the weight of your opponent against them."

"Instead of responding defensively and trying to claim that despite his age, he’d be fine, he just turns the question against his opponent by saying, ‘No, actually, my age is an asset, because I have the experience it takes to lead this country," she continued.

"That, singlehandedly, took the issue of Reagan’s age off the table and led to an overwhelming landslide," said Schoen.

