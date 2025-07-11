President Trump vows to help Texas recover from deadly flood devastation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said the devastation in Texas following deadly flash flooding is "as bad as I've seen" but affirmed his administration's commitment to helping rebuild the Central Texas community Friday on "The Will Cain Show."

"What they've gone through, nobody's ever seen anything like it, frankly. When you have a wave that's almost 40 feet high just come rushing through this, you would think it was a dam that burst," Trump said on "The Will Cain Show."

"It's a tough thing that they're going through, but it's an amazing community," he continued.

The president, along with first lady Melania Trump, arrived in Kerrville, Texas, Friday, following massive floods that have taken the lives of more than 120 people. They met with local officials and first responders who are navigating the aftermath of flash floods that devastated the region, after the Guadalupe River surged more than 22 feet in just a matter of hours.

During his visit, Trump met with the families of some of the flood victims, including those from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp founded nearly 100 years ago for girls. Trump commended their "love for the community" and "how much they love their family" despite this "real tragedy."

"We're going to help this community, too. They love each other. I just left this group of people. They just love each other. They love the community, and they're going to rebuild," he told Fox News host Will Cain.

Among those who died in the flooding were at least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic. Meanwhile, more than 160 people are missing and unaccounted for in Kerry County, Texas, following the floods, according to officials.

Trump also praised the "amazing job" of authorities and volunteers in Texas who are still facilitating search and rescue operations as well as helping rebuild from the "devastation."

