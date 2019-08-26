South Dakota governor accuses Dems of being hypocritical on trade talks: They don't want Trump to win

As President Trump attempts to reach a trade agreement with Japan to cover agriculture and digital trade, House Democrats have refused to address the issue legislatively -- which South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem claims is out of spite.

"This agreement with Japan will directly impact our beef markets, our pork markets, also corn, wheat, and ethanol, wine," she said Monday on "Fox & Friends." "Across the country, we have a huge new digital trade agreement [that's part of this negotiation]."

"These are things that... Democrats demand be in future trade agreements. And now they're actually getting them and they're not pushing it forward," Noem added. "Just remember that in these negotiations this is all politics. They don’t want President Trump to win this."

Noem, a Republican, said it's vital to establish a favorable deal with Japan and claimed such an agreement would give the U.S. a foothold in the Pacific region, and bring us closer to our longtime ally.

"If we get this agreement done with Japan, that sets the table in that entire Asia-Pacific region," she said.

"When you're doing business in a region, it becomes a friendlier neighborhood... They want to stay closer allies with you. So, for me, trade agreements have always been a national security policy. We do it to help our economy grow... but we also do it to make sure we have strong allies."

Trump tweeted on Sunday about the Japan deal while at the G-7 summit in France and said both sides have agreed in principle to a framework that will help bolster American farmers and ranchers.

"Big Trade Deal just agreed to with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. Will be great for our Farmers, Ranchers and more. Really big Corn purchase!" he tweeted.