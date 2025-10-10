Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump declared in 'excellent overall health' by doctor after Walter Reed visit

The medical evaluation was conducted during a follow-up visit at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
White House releases Trump health update after speculation over swollen legs, bruised hands Video

White House releases Trump health update after speculation over swollen legs, bruised hands

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed additional details on President Donald Trump's health after photos showed some bruising on the back of his hands, and apparently swollen legs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is in "excellent overall health," the president’s doctor said in a memorandum after a follow-up evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Trump sepaking at White House

President Donald Trump is in "excellent overall health" the president’s doctor said in a memorandum after a follow-up visit at Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.  (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue