White House provides Trump health update after MRI scan concerns swirled

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that President Donald Trump "remains in exceptional physical health" after concerns have swirled in recent months, including when the president received an MRI scan in October.

"As stated in the memo provided on October 10th, President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical examination," Leavitt said during Wednesday's White House press briefing. "The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health."

The response followed a member of the media asking for additional details as to why Trump received an MRI during a checkup at Walter Reed National Military Center in Maryland in October.

"I got an MRI, it was perfect," Trump told reporters on Air Force One in October.

"I gave you the full results," he added. "We had an MRI, and the machine, you know, the whole thing, and it was perfect."

The checkup in October has been described as routine by the administration, with Trump's physician reporting that Trump is in "exceptional health."

Media outlets and others have fanned the flames of concerns around Trump's health earlier in 2025 when he was spotted with swollen legs in July while attending the FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, as well as when other photos that same month showed him with bruises on his hands.

Leavitt said in July, while reading a health memo, that Trump's swollen legs were part of a "benign and common condition" for individuals older than age 70, while the bruising on his hands was attributable to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the physician to the president, wrote in a memorandum to Leavitt following the October checkup that the visit was part of an ongoing health maintenance plan that included "advanced imaging, laboratory testing and preventative health assessments conducted by multidisciplinary team of specialists."

Barbabella said in his October summary that Trump, "remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance."

The checkup was Trump's second in 2025, following an April visit that Barbabella said found Trump "remains in excellent health."

Leavitt added Wednesday that Trump is slated to hold a dinner later that evening, which she said might include press attendance where the media could see Trump's physical state themselves.

"I know all of you will see with your own eyes later this evening when he opens up his dinner to the press, and perhaps you will see him when he signs the bill to reopen the federal government," she said. "So stay tuned on plans for that."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.