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President Trump insists MAGA 'loves' his war on Iran: 'MAGA people are smart'

Trump said Iran war is necessary to protect the country from 'lunatics'

Nora Moriarty By Nora Moriarty Fox News
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President Trump: Can't let a 'mad man' have a nuclear weapon Video

President Trump: Can't let a 'mad man' have a nuclear weapon

President Donald Trump discusses Operation Epic Fury, MAGA polling, presidential renovations and more on 'The Five.'

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President Donald Trump said the Make America Great Again base "loves" his aggressive military campaign on Iran in a wide-ranging interview on "The Five." Thursday.

"MAGA loves the fact that they're not going to have somebody with a nuclear bomb over their head," Trump said on "The Five."

"We have people that are weak, or stupid, or low-IQ people that don't mind having Iran have a nuclear weapon. The MAGA people are smart."

MOST AMERICANS EXPECT TRUMP TO SEND BOOTS ON THE GROUND IN IRAN — BUT MAJORITY OPPOSE IT: POLL

Composite image showing Trump and strike in Iran

President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026. Trump is reportedly considering backing militias in Iran to topple the regime.   (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images/Contributor/Getty Images)

The president referenced a recent NBC News poll measuring GOP support for the conflict, which found that 90% of MAGA-aligned Republicans support the war, while 5% oppose it. 

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld pressed Trump on how he is addressing concerns among some MAGA voters as his war on Iran approaches the one-month mark.

"Let’s say they voted for you on the assumption of no wars and then this happens, and it's inconsistent with their wishes. What would you say to them?" Gutfeld asked.

MORNING GLORY: TRUMP HAS RESTORED THE GOP AS THE PARTY OF DEFENSE AND DETERRENCE

"You can't let a mad man, or you can't let a mad ideology, have a nuclear weapon," he responded.

Trump argued U.S. strikes on Iran were necessary to prove American military strength and to help the broader world.

"In order to keep our country great, I said, ‘We're going to take a fairly short detour, we're going to show everybody that there's nobody even coming close to us militarily — nobody even comes close. We have the greatest weapons. We have the strongest military,'" he said.

Explosions over Tehran on Friday

A general view of Tehran with Mount Damavand visible in the background as smoke rises in the distance after explosions were reported in the city on March 6, 2026, in Tehran, Iran. (Contributor/Getty Images)

According to the NBC poll, which was analyzed most notably by CNN, 54% of Republicans who do not identify as MAGA, support the Iran War, while roughly 36% oppose it — underscoring dissensions on Trump’s war stance among different corners of the GOP.

TRUMP SUDDENLY SEEMS ANXIOUS TO END THE WAR AS AMERICAN CASUALTIES MOUNT AND IRAN FINDS WAYS TO HIT BACK

The poll also found that 30% of Americans identify as MAGA, and Trump claimed the movement now represents the entire Republican Party.

"I think MAGA's almost the whole Republican Party, you want to know the truth," he said. "Almost every single person that I endorse wins."

The president reiterated that MAGA supporters back his foreign policy agenda, saying his popularity is higher than ever.

trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think I'm more popular than I ever have been. Look, when he heard 100%, he said, 'I've never seen a poll like this. This is the craziest poll I've ever seen.' It was 100% of the people."

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"And the reason is, they like that I'm protecting our country from lunatics with a nuclear weapon."

Nora Moriarty is a Production Assistant at FOX News.

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