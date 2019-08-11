Trump in Twitter battle with Scaramucci, saying he'd do anything to stay in spotlight

President Donald Trump hit back against his former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Saturday and accused him of warping the facts during TV appearances to stay in the public spotlight, but Scaramucci himself later fought back.

"Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all-time expert on 'President Trump.' Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me," Trump wrote.

"Other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!"

SCARAMUCCI SAYS EL PASO, DAYTON VISITS WERE 'CATASTROPHE' FOR TRUMP, CALLS OUT WH 'COWARDS' FOR LEAKING

Scaramucci responded the next day and said he's always supported the president, but took issue with Trump's divisive language. He also accused the president of frequently turning against his allies.

"For the last 3 years I have fully supported this President," he wrote on Sunday. "Recently he has said things that divide the country in a way that is unacceptable. So I didn’t pass the 100% litmus test. Eventually he turns on everyone and soon it will be you and then the entire country."

Scaramucci called Trump's visit to El Paso, Texas, a "catastrophe" this past Thursday during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews, and predicted Trump would eventually respond via Twitter.

"He probably would be mad at somebody for saying that. Maybe he’ll tweet something negative about somebody for saying he didn’t do well, but facts are he did not do well on the trip because if the trip is being made about him and not the demonstration of compassion and love and caring and empathy for those people, then it becomes a catastrophe for him, the administration, and it’s also a bad reflection on the country," he said.

Fox News' David Montanaro contributed to this report.