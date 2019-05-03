Anthony Scaramucci once told Vanity Fair, "I’m not gonna be this gold-chain-adorned guy driving around as a Long Island guido.”

While he may not be rocking a gold chain, the former White House communications director and his wife, Deidre Ball, will still be driving around Long Island. The couple recently purchased a luxurious, new Manhasset mansion for $3.05 million.

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN SELLING AUSTRALIAN FARM SHE'S OWNED FOR NEARLY FOUR DECADES

The residence, located about an hour from Manhattan, first came on the market for $4.15 million in 2018. It was still available a year later, when its price was eventually sliced to $3.29 million. Perhaps Scaramucci did learn something about the art of the deal, because the fast-talking consultant snagged the place in early February for an even lower price.

The Cape Cod-style abode is also a seriously nice spread. It has six beds, 5.5 baths, and 6,200 square feet, and its spacious layout features a soaring entry and staircase, which leads to the formal living and dining rooms.

An open kitchen flows into the casual dining area and family room, with access to the patio and backyard.

Upstairs, the huge master suite features a fireplace and opens to a private balcony. Plus, the spacious master bath comes with tub, dual vanities, a fireplace, and a TV. And the walk-in closet is the size of another bedroom.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Architectural details include thick moldings, coffered ceilings, and multiple windows that bring in loads of natural light.

Aside from a short, 10-day stint as White House communications director, the 55-year-old has found himself in the headlines for real estate-related news.

His brief leap to D.C. with the Trump administration reportedly led his frustrated wife, who was nine months pregnant at the time, to file for divorce. But the two reconciled, and in 2018, they bought a newly constructed Hamptons home for $7.49 million, after listing their smaller beach house for $3.99 million.

But now, the larger home’s back on the market for $10 million, and the twosome have decided instead to hold on to their smaller Hamptons retreat, which is close to the beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Long Island native previously worked for Goldman Sachs before founding the investment firm SkyBridge Capital. He also appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother 2.”

Lisa Ferraro represented the listing.

The post "Mooch Takes Manhasset: Anthony Scaramucci Buys Long Island Mansion for $3.05M" appeared first on Realtor.com.