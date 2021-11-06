Expand / Collapse search
Biden repeats claim he'll be in 'trouble' for taking press question

Biden has repeatedly joked he will be in trouble with his staff if he takes questions from the press

By Kelsey Koberg | Fox News
Biden says he's going to get in 'real trouble' for taking press question Video

Biden says he's going to get in 'real trouble' for taking press question

President Biden answers press questions about the passage of the $1.2T infrastructure bill.

President Biden claimed he would be in ‘real trouble’ for taking another question from the press Saturday following remarks about the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill

"I can take … I’m going to get in real trouble … this is the last question I’m taking," Biden said. 

"You can decide who I’m pointing to," he continued, closing his eyes and pointing toward gathered reporters.

The resulting question dealt with when Americans could expect to see the benefits of the infrastructure bill and when the Build Back Better bill would be passed. 

BIDEN HAILS ‘LONG OVERDUE’ INFRASTRUCTURE BILL AFTER IT PASSES HOUSE WITH GOP VOTES: ‘JUST GETTING STARTED’

President Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House Nov. 6, 2021. The President was speaking after his Infrastructure bill was finally passed in the House of Representatives after negotiations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill went late into the night. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"I don't want to make your job easier … I know the answer exactly when it's going to be passed," the president joked in response. 

He then predicted that Americans will see the benefits of the infrastructure bill "probably starting within the next two to three months." 

GOP SENATOR ISSUES WARNING TO 13 REPS WHO ‘BAILED’ OUT BIDEN'S INFRASTRUCTURE BILL

The president has a history of saying he will be in hot water with his staff for taking media questions. 

In June, the president joked his staff would be upset with him if he did not conduct an event as they wanted him to. 

"I’m sorry. I’m going to get in trouble with my staff if I don’t do this the right way," Biden said. 

In April, the president again claimed he would be "in trouble" if he continued to take questions from reporters after speaking about new federal health guidelines for mask wearing for vaccinated and non-vaccinated Americans. 

President Biden acknowledges Vice President Kamala Harris during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House Nov. 6, 2021 in Washington. The President was speaking after his Infrastructure bill was finally passed in the House of Representatives after negotiations with lawmakers on Capitol Hill went late into the night. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"I’m sorry, this is the last question I’ll take, and I’m really gonna be in trouble," he said after listening to questions about his own mask wearing and a potential summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has also said that Biden taking reporter questions is "not something we recommend." 

In an interview with CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod, Psaki claimed that, at times, she advises Biden not to take questions from reporters. 

President Biden delivers remarks on the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and the rule that will allow the passage of the Build Back Better Act in the State Dining Room at the White House Nov. 6, 2021.  (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

"That is not something we recommend," said Psaki. "In fact, a lot of times we say ‘don't take questions,’ but he’s going to do what he wants to do because he’s the president of the United States." 

Biden made his comment Saturday after remarks he made about the passage of what he called a "long overdue" infrastructure bill, which passed in the House of Representatives Friday.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie, David Rutz, Ronn Blitzer, and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

Kelsey Koberg is an Editor with Fox News. 