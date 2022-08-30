Pompeo: Karine Jean-Pierre's border claim 'was nothing short of a lie'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the Biden administration on "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday for lying to the American people about what's occurring at the southern border.

BRANDON JUDD: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE IS LYING ABOUT THE BORDER AND KNOWS MEDIA WON'T COVER WHAT'S REALLY HAPPENING

MIKE POMPEO: They most certainly know what's going on. The statement from the White House podium yesterday was nothing short of a lie. They know the data. Their teams are telling them the data. At some point, you have to look yourself in the face and say, goodness gracious, the things that we've done are destroying the American way of life. They're not protecting American sovereignty. They're going to get communities all across America destroyed as a result of the fentanyl that's coming across. … I think the American people can see that not only in Texas, in Arizona and California, but all across America, where these illegal immigrants are showing up. They can see that these policies have failed.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW: