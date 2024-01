Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

[Warning: Graphic sexual language]

Social media users tore into major abortion provider Planned Parenthood this week after the group shared a video intended to educate people that sex has no concrete definition, and that the biological reality is actually whatever anyone wants it to be.

Multiple conservative users expressed outrage as the clip depicted a spokesperson for the abortion giant standing in front of a black board and giving a short sex ed lesson about how the act is not just "penis-in-vagina sex" but a wide range of sexual acts that people elect to do however they wish.

Planned Parenthood published the video to X Thursday, where it would receive over two million views in two days and plenty of furious comments.

In it, a young woman standing in a classroom declared to viewers, "Sex means different things to different people. Generally speaking, society tends to define sex in a very narrow way: penetration – penis-into-vagina."

However, according to the narrator, this traditional definition is obsolete due to its lack of inclusivity. She asked, "But where does that definition leave queer people? Or folks who can’t or don’t have penis-in-vagina sex, and choose to have oral, anal, or another type of sex instead?"

The video then provided the central point, stating, "Sex is defined by one thing and one thing only. You."

The spokesperson provided different examples of sexual activity that it argued were the same as traditional sex. "Maybe that’s being fingered for the first time. Maybe it’s having anal sex. Maybe it’s having your first orgasm. Maybe it’s masturbating for the first time, or when you enthusiastically consent to sex."

She concluded, "That’s the beauty of your sexual journey: You’re in charge and you can figure it out on your own terms. Choosing to have sex – when, what kind, where, and who with – is something that only you get to define."

A fuller version of the video was also shared to YouTube, which also incorporated points on virginity being a social construct with too much importance given to it by various human societies.

The X clip faced stiff resistance in the comments section, with prominent conservatives laying into Planned Parenthood’s message.

Townhall.com’s Rebecca Downs posted, "Hey folks, Planned Parenthood is looking to get ratioed again when it comes to their lies and brainwashing on virginity!"

Babylon Bee Managing editor Joel Berry declared, "Repulsive in more ways than I can count."

Conservative commentator Allie Beth Stuckey explained the rationale she believes is behind the video, writing, "One fun thing progressives like to do is to pretend that concrete ideas - like sex and virginity, male and female - are abstract and flexible. The reason they’re doing that here is to trivialize sex. They want kids to think that sex is no bigger deal than making out so they’ll be more likely to do it. They want kids to think virginity isn’t real so they’ll never try to protect it."

She added, "And you know what they really want? They want kids to be sexualized at an early age so that they’ll be more likely to be both sexually confused and sexually promiscuous, because people in both these categories a) make Planned Parenthood the big bucks and b) join the ranks of progressive activism."

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins wrote, "Planned Parenthood hates kids. It's just that simple. If they can't kill them in the womb or sterilize them with gender transition hormones, they'll corrupt them with sexual degeneracy like this. They are truly monstrous in every single way."

Planned Parenthood did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.