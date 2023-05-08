Piers Morgan torches Biden as fears grow about border chaos: 'This is, frankly, pretty terrifying'

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to call out Joe Biden for his handling of the southern border crisis ahead of the expiration of Title 42. Morgan said the situation is "completely insane

BIDEN DEFENDS SENDING TROOPS TO BORDER: ‘THEY NEED MORE AGENTS’

PIERS MORGAN: It's completely insane. I remember all the fury about this with Donald Trump and his efforts to try and put some kind of curb on what's going on at this border. And he was vilified as being a racist, an anti-American and a bigot, and so on. But frankly, is this the option that you just effectively have an open border? Because if you do, then America is heading to a very dark place. You just can't do this. We have a problem on our borders in this country [Great Britain], but it involves tens of thousands of people per year coming over on boats, migrants, some of whom are legitimate asylum seekers, many of whom are just trying their luck, right? But the scale of what's going on at your southern border is frankly pretty terrifying. And the idea that Joe Biden, who's been a politician for five, six decades now, doesn't think this is a real emergency and crisis is also terrifying.

Meantime, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blasted President Biden’s move to send 1,500 troops to the southern border, saying the president is sending soldiers to fill out paperwork and not enough to realistically secure the border.

The Republican governor appeared on "Fox News Sunday" to address the chaos at the U.S.-Mexico border ahead of expiring pandemic-era Title 42 policies, which have allowed U.S. officials to turn away tens of thousands of migrants crossing the southern border.

"Only when Biden came in and eliminated all those [Trump-era] policies and put out a welcome mat to the entire world that the border is now open, that we suddenly have the chaos that’s caused solely by policies put into place by Joe Biden," Abbott said.