Prince Harry landed in Canada via private jet on Wednesday despite past rhetoric about the dangers of climate change.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show Prince Harry arriving on the tarmac in Vancouver for the Invictus Games countdown; the celebrations this week mark one year before the 2025 games occur. Modeled after the Warrior Games in the United States, the Invictus Games were founded by Harry in 2014 as a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, the massive gas-guzzling twin-engine plane, arriving from Santa Barbara, California, spent only 39 minutes at the airport before heading on to Victoria.

The second leg of the flight only took 15 minutes and landed at approximately 12:47 on the southern tip of Vancouver Island in British Columbia.

The trip comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced backlash last October when the couple traveled on their private jet to the Caribbean several days after they attended a New York conference on the effects of climate change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also were accused of climate hypocrisy when they took a private jet to France in 2019 to stay at the home of British singer Elton John.

Prince Harry would later defend his luxury flights during the launch event for a charity created to promote sustainable travel and eco-tourism.

He told the Associated Press at the time that he flew commercial to the event and spent 99% of his life traveling the world by normal air services.

"Occasionally, there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it's genuinely as simple as that. But as I said in my speech, for me, it's about balance," he added.

However, he admitted that he could "do better" in the future.

"While no one is perfect, we are all responsible for our individual impact. The question is what we do to balance it out," Prince Harry said.

That same year, Prince Harry and Markle made a statement on Instagram supporting climate activist Greta Thunberg.

"There is a ticking clock to protect our planet," the couple wrote. "With climate change, the deterioration of our natural resources, endangerment of sacred wildlife, the impact of plastics and microplastics, and fossil fuel emissions, we are jeopardizing this beautiful place we call home – for ourselves and for future generations."

Prince Harry and Markle also said they would use their platform to highlight climate change as a key social issue. The couple pledged in 2019 to have just two children in an effort to minimize their family's impact on climate change, a decision applauded by London-based population control group Population Matters.

In addition, the couple's California-based organization Archewell pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade ahead of a United Nations climate summit in late 2021.

"As global leaders convene for COP26 to commit to solutions for our climate crisis, all of us at Archewell, led by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share our pledge towards a more sustainable future by becoming net zero by 2030," the organization said in a statement on Nov. 2, 2021.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Prince Harry's team for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Fox News' Thomas Catenacci and Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.