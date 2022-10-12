Philadelphia police union president calls out DA: Criminals know 'not a damn thing' will happen to them

A Philadelphia police union leader is pointing the finger at District Attorney Larry Krasner and city officials for soft-on-crime policies and failing to support law enforcement after three city SWAT officers were shot serving a homicide warrant.

"It's our liberal progressive, so-called D.A.," Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police president John McNesby said. "He does more work to let people out of jail than he does to keep them in."

"[Criminals] know that they can wreak havoc and do whatever they want and there's not a damn thing that's going to happen to them."

On "America Reports" Wednesday, McNesby said that on top of Krasner's policies, law enforcement has been stripped of the manpower and resources needed to defend the city.

"They're not allowed to enforce the law," McNesby said, adding that upwards of 800 more officers are needed to combat crime.

Police are also battling drastically lowered morale realizing many criminals won't face consequences, according to the union president.

"It's the same tune every day," McNesby said. "We're bringing guns off the street, and the people know that are being caught with these guns that there's not going to be any consequences."

Philadelphia's crime wave has seen a reported 416 homicides and 3,288 shooting incidents in 2022 according to recent reports from Philadelphia police.

McNesby claimed these numbers are out of date already with the crime the city regularly sees.

While city leaders have responded with sympathy over Wednesday morning's shooting, McNesby is calling for action.

"Let's not have press conferences about what happened. Let's have press conferences about what you're going to do to stop it," he said.

Fox News' Taylor Penley and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.