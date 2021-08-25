Pete Hegseth helps his former translator's brother get out of Afghanistan, says Biden admin didn't help

"Fox & Friends Weekend" host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth detailed Wednesday his journey in helping his former translator's brother get out of Afghanistan without help from the Biden administration.

"My family is filled with joy and happiness right now because we know we saved Habib and his family, but we also know there are hundreds of Habibs out there right now behind the gate and they're praying, praying to get out," Afghanistan translator Saboor Sakhizaada told "Fox & Friends."

"I'm in awe of Saboor. I'm in awe of what he did when I was there. He was an interpreter. He was far more than that, he was our adviser. Not just for me but for hundreds and hundreds of U.S. and NATO troops who came through where he worked," Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that Saboor was "indispensable" to his unit's mission in Afghanistan.

"Nothing happened without the man that you're looking at on the screen," Hegseth said.

Saboor’s triumph has "nothing to do with the Biden administration nor the State Department," Hegseth said. Hegseth credited the "courageous veterans" and those in Congress "who wouldn’t quit." Saboor also said that the effort was done without the help of the Biden administration.

"Now to see what he is doing. I have had a chance to be witness to this. The risk he has taken of his own life. The investment he has poured into not just his family and young kids, getting them across, but now other Afghans, and this story will be told," said Hegseth.

Saboor’s "older brothers'' was one of the forces leading him to joining the coalition forces and the United States" as an 18-year-old kid in Afghanistan. His oldest brother started working with the special forces when they first landed in Afghanistan in 2001. Once his oldest brother started, his second oldest brother joined.

"Right after high school, when I graduated from high school, there was a choice I had to meet the financial difficulties of the family to start bringing bread to home and make sure that everyone is safe and secure as a young man, I just finished high school. There was a sense of patriotism and sense of serving the nation in whatever capacity you could," Saboor said.

The oppression of women by the Taliban also motivated Saboor to help the United States mission.

"Right in front of my eyes I saw my sisters not being able to go to school. They weren't able to leave home. And they weren't able to get educated so this was my way of fighting back. This was our way of fighting against a system that we know and lived that was unjust to portions of society, and even ourselves. We had to risk our lives to do this."

Saboor praised the "core team" that he is a part of helping Afghans escape.

"When we pulled Habib, we knew this wasn't the end of the story for us. We knew this wasn't going to be just Habib. We have to save other Habibs out there. We are doing that and we have people from the east coast to west coast from the north to the south of this nation that are praying for us. And we need every single prayer we can get because we are trying to save as many as we can."

More than 700 people, including 150 American citizens, were moved out of Afghanistan after the U.S. resumed flights out of Kabul’s airport last Tuesday. While the Pentagon warned it would issue a swift retaliation to any attacks from the Taliban , many are still stranded in the country and are pleading for help.

