Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Pete Hegseth makes homeland security top mission in first interview as secretary of War

Pentagon chief details strikes against alleged narco-terrorists, Department of War rebrand

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published | Updated
close
US military deploys Naval assets to Latin America to target narco terrorists Video

US military deploys Naval assets to Latin America to target narco terrorists

Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy sits down with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to discuss the department's name change, how the U.S. military is taking action against drug cartels and more. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is stepping up its defense of the homeland while Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers a chilling warning to narco-terrorists: attempts to harm Americans will no longer be "tolerated."

"President Trump's locking the border down… now we go on offense to make sure these cartels can't be funded, that they can't sustain what they're doing," Hegeth told Fox News' Rachel Campos-Duffy.

In his first interview as secretary of War, Hegseth detailed the Pentagon's precision efforts to secure the western hemisphere, stressing his mission as defense chief to protect the homeland, the American people and U.S. national interests.

HEGSETH ISSUES STARK WARNING TO DRUG TRAFFICKERS FOLLOWING US MILITARY STRIKE ON VENEZUELAN VESSEL

War Secretary Pete Hegseth sits in the Oval Office on Sept. 3, 2025.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meets with President Trump in the Oval Office on Sept. 3, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Stopping the "poisoning" of American citizens, he said, is crucial to fulfilling that mission.

"It doesn't mean we're fighting every cartel everywhere, endlessly… we're not trading one endless fight for another endless fight," he said.

"It's the precise application of American power to send very clear signals that narco-terrorism will not be tolerated in our hemisphere, and… we're not doing it [handling drug traffickers] with kid gloves anymore."

The War secretary's remarks come after U.S. officials touted a lethal strike against a Venezuelan drug boat that killed 11 alleged Tren de Aragua members earlier this month, though Venezuelan officials have disputed footage of the event. 

RUBIO SAYS TRUMP 'WANTS TO WAGE WAR' ON VENEZUELAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS: 'BLOW THEM UP IF THAT'S WHAT IT TAKES'

Video footage showed the vessel shortly before it was destroyed.

Video footage shared by President Donald Trump showed a vessel allegedly containing 11 Tren de Aragua gang members shortly before it was destroyed. (@realDonaldTrump via Truth Social)

The Coast Guard also sank a suspected drug boat over the weekend and apprehended seven alleged drug smugglers, according to video released by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Campos-Duffy previewed her "Fox Noticias" interview with Hegseth Wednesday on "Fox & Friends," offering a glimpse into her visit to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C., before heading to Puerto Rico to join Hegseth on the amphibious assault vessel USS Iwo Jima.

During that interview, she also asked Hegseth about the recent Department of War rebrand and why he views the change as necessary.

"Words matter, titles matter," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Coast Guard blows up suspected 'drug boat' Video

"The War Department was founded by George Washington in 1789. We have a long history of a War Department with this country. We won World War I and World War II with a War Department. We want a warrior ethos.

"Fittingly, the motto of my first platoon that I ever led was, ‘Those who long for peace must prepare for war.’ It's because we want peace, it's because we seek peace, it's because the American people deserve peace."

Watch more of Campos-Duffy's interview with Secretary Hegseth on "Fox Noticias."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue