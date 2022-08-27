Expand / Collapse search
PETE HEGSETH: The left's war over our schools continues and your children are their target

Fox News Staff
Fox News host Pete Hegseth slammed the left's attempt to target America's children in their effort to push a woke curriculum in America's classrooms on 'Gutfeld!'

Fox News host Pete Hegseth criticized the progressive, radical leftist's "war" on our schools on "Gutfeld!"

PETE HEGSETH: Be on the lookout, the left is not stopping, they'll not be happy until school is just a bunch of illiterate eunuchs sliding down a stripper pole, yelling America is racist, those are castrated eunuchs, I had to look it up. You know, the language is hidden, the unions are dominant, the tactics are shifting, and your kids, you know this, are the target. We thought the war over school had reached its peak with COVID and critical race theory, remember that? CRT in your zoom classrooms with a mask on. Haven't heard that in a while because the progressives have progressed, the way that locus progress or progress through a cornfield. In Fairfax County, Virginia, teachers are being trained to transition children's genders without parental approval.

