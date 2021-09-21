Pete Hegseth: Illegal immigrants will be resettled in our own backyards

Pete Hegseth blasted Democrats Tuesday on "Fox News Primetime" for ignoring how the thousands of migrants at the southern border will impact American families and sovereignty.

REPUBLICANS STAND BY BORDER PATROL AMID FALSE DEMOCRATIC ‘WHIPPING’ ATTACKS

Pete Hegseth: Where do these people go? Where do their kids go to school? I'll answer for the Secretary. They’re coming to a neighborhood near you, not Nancy Pelosi's gated community or John Kerry's private estate. No chance. They're coming to our backyard. The administration acts like they were blindsided by the surge at the southern border, yet it is entirely of their own doing. Repealing successful Trump-era policies has led to a 20 year high in border apprehensions and border crossings.

Biden and his cronies think we're stupid. And they'll tell us they're deporting illegals while resettling them, of course, in our own backyards. And what is Congress doing as the border burns up? Well, they're pushing trillions of dollars of infrastructure spending, of course. Nancy Pelosi and her leftist gang don't care about protecting the border, you, me or our families, our country's sovereignty. She just wants her piece of the pie so she can build more human infrastructure. And maybe she'll throw in a few bucks to build bridges to hide a few more illegal immigrants under.

