Perino: Why isn't Lightfoot mad at Kamala Harris, the coyotes?

Fox News co-host Dana Perino said Democratic leaders nationwide like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot should be working together with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to deal with the border crisis on "The Five."

DANA PERINO: So on the first day I would have said governor, I understand what you're trying to do and your point of view, but I would like to see it for myself. Could I come down there? And maybe then he could say you know why don't you and I go together to see President Biden and Kamala Harris and talk to them about this issue and see if we can try to forge a compromise and be leaders? Instead, they just complain. They called Greg Abbott all sorts of names. I actually don't understand how she says that Abbott is manufacturing a crisis. Is she ever going to get mad at Kamala Harris? She's the border czar, she said she was going to deal with the root causes. Nobody is mad at them.

DEM SENDS DELEGATION ‘TO GET REAL ANSWERS’ AFTER SPAT WITH BORDER STATE GOV

Now, Lori Lightfoot said I do understand there are pressures the people of Texas are feeling. Well Greg Abbott is just taking that pressure and trying to figure out a way to get some attention, so people will pay attention to the problem. He's finally figured out a way to do that. I don't think he could pay for more helpful opposition than the far left high crime mayor of Chicago. She is the one that's basically getting more of us to pay attention.

