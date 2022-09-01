Perino to Biden White House: If your answer is to blame Trump for learning loss, you're in the wrong business

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Dana Perino reacted to the Biden White House blaming former President Trump for the Department of Education's latest report showing decreasing scores across the board for U.S. students on "The Five."

STUDENT'S MATH, READING SCORES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC SAW STEEPEST DECLINE IN DECADES: EDUCATION

DANA PERINO: If your answer to this problem, when you wake up in the morning, and you see this in the papers, if your immediate reaction is let's blame Donald Trump instead of, we're on top of it, we are as alarmed as American parents, this is what we're going to do … President Trump is calling a cabinet meeting. It's going to be 8:00 A.M. he wants every cabinet secretary to come with three possible solutions for how we're going to spend 96% of the money that the American taxpayer gave to deal with this COVID issues with the schools and hasn't been spent yet. And we're going to call upon the American people to, to figure out a way to, everyone agree to take on a child, and you tutor them. And we're going to make a massive effort to get this done. And this is important. If your answer is not we are alarmed and going to do something about these children who will never, ever catch up. If your answer is to blame Donald Trump, you're definitely in the wrong business.

