People standing for national anthem horrifies progressives in viral video: 'Dangerous situation'

'Looks like a scene in a horror [film],' another TikTok account commented

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
The sight of people standing with their hand over their heart for the National Anthem at a Southern California restaurant appeared to shock and horrify TikTok users.

In a viral video posted to the social media platform last week, about a dozen people are shown standing for the Star-Spangled Banner as it plays on a television screen in the bar area of Rainbow Oaks Restaurant in Fallbrook, California.

One TikTok user who was dining at the establishment posted the video with the caption, "By far the most dangerous situation I’ve ever been in." She used the hashtags #godblessamerica. #getout, #illegal, and #whitepeoplethings afterwards.

TikTok was horrified by the sight of people standing for the National Anthem at a restaurant.  (iStock)

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM AT SUPER BOWL STIRS DEBATE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The post garnered over 17,000 comments, with many expressing disgust at the patriotic display.

One TikToker revealed she worked at American restaurant Mission BBQ and had to stand for the anthem every day. "I hated it there so much," she complained. Another agreed saying she hadn't been back to that restaurant after experiencing the same thing.

One person said the scene looked like one out of a horror movie

"Serious question. Is this real? Like people actually do this in real everyday life?" another user responded.

Some from other countries found the tradition bizarre.

 Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Kirby Bowling, 45, of Laurel, MD, is photographed along his dog Sig, during the national anthem at the 45th annual March for Life, "Love Saves Lives," on Friday, January 19, 2018, at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"As someone from the uk [sic] this feels so dystopian," one person wrote.

"In Spain we dont even hear the national anthem that much, so this would 100% freak me out so much," another user responded.

Several others called the video, "wild" "scary" and "terrifying."

The Southern California restaurant said it plays the anthem every day at noon in a recent social media post. The restaurant has kept this tradition for the past six years, San Diego's KUSI News reported.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rainbow Oaks Restaurant for comment on the social media backlash to the anthem.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.