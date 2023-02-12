Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Black national anthem at Super Bowl stirs debate on social media

It's the third year 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' will occur before the Super Bowl

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The NFL’s pre-Super Bowl festivities will include a rendition of the Black national anthem for the third consecutive year. Even as the league had "Lift Every Voice and Sing" on the docket for weeks, the inclusion of the song stirred debate on social media.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the star of the comedy series "Abbott Elementary," will perform the song at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem and R&B artist Babyface will sing "America the Beautiful."

But it was the inclusion of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" that had NFL fans talking early Sunday.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" was played before Super Bowl LV and the draft in April 2021. Mary Mary sang it ahead of last year’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

LA Rams players stand for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022.

LA Rams players stand for "Lift Every Voice and Sing" ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

The saying "End Racism" is painted into the end zone on one side of the Chiefs stadium on Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The saying "End Racism" is painted into the end zone on one side of the Chiefs stadium on Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL started to play the Black national anthem in the 2020 season following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The incident started a wave of actions against racial injustice across the U.S.

"Lift Every Voice and Sing" is widely considered to be the Black national anthem. The NAACP began to promote it as such in 1917.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.