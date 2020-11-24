Penguin Random House staffers broke down in tears over release of Jordan Peterson book: report

A new report shows inner turmoil that is apparently taking place Penguin Random House Canada over the publisher's release of a book written by Canadian clinical psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Peterson, a psychology professor from the University of Toronto and a popular podcast host, announced on Monday that he is releasing a new book titled "Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life," which is set to be released in March of next year.

However, Vice reported on Tuesday that Peterson's book has sparked an emotional outcry within the Canadian publishing giant with an effort by employees to pressure the company into canceling the book's release.

TARGET REVERSES DECISION TO PULL BOOK CALLED 'TRANSPHOBIC' BY TWITTER USER AFTER FACING CENSORSHIP BACKLASH

According to the report, "several" employees confronted management of Penguin Random House Canada (PRHC), a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, at an internal town hall on Monday and "dozens more have filed anonymous complaints" about PRHC's plans to release the latest work from the politically and culturally outspoken professor.

“He is an icon of hate speech and transphobia and the fact that he’s an icon of white supremacy, regardless of the content of his book, I’m not proud to work for a company that publishes him,” one town hall attendee, who is also a member of the LGBTQ community, told Vice.

Another employee alleged that “people were crying in the meeting about how Jordan Peterson has affected their lives” with one explaining that Peterson had "radicalized their father" and another insisting the publishing of Peterson's book will "negatively affect their non-binary friend."

“The company since June has been doing all these anti-racist and allyship things and them publishing Peterson’s book completely goes against this. It just makes all of their previous efforts seem completely performative,” the employee told Vice.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

PRHC told Vice in a statement, "We announced yesterday that we will publish Jordan Peterson’s new book Beyond Order this coming March. Immediately following the announcement, we held a forum and provided a space for our employees to express their views and offer feedback. Our employees have started an anonymous feedback channel, which we fully support. We are open to hearing our employees’ feedback and answering all of their questions. We remain committed to publishing a range of voices and viewpoints.”

Vice's report quickly went viral on social media with critics mocking the crying employees, suggesting they should quit or be fired by the publisher for their emotional response to Peterson's work.

Penguin Random House Canada did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.