Target reverses decision to pull book a Twitter user called 'transphobic' after facing censorship backlash

Target sparked an outcry among censorship critics when the big store announced it was pulling a book that one Twitter user deemed was "transphobic" but quickly reversed its decision amid the backlash.

The book at the center of the controversy was "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters” by journalist Abigail Shrier, whose book delves into the subject of gender dysphoria and the societal pressures of pushing such a diagnosis onto children, particularly young girls.

Last Wednesday, a Twitter user, who self identifies as a trans woman, called out Target for selling the book on its website.

"I think the trans community deserves a response from @AskTarget @Target as to why they are selling this book about the 'transgender epidemic sweeping the country' Trigger Warning: Transphobia," the Twitter user wrote to her roughly 1400 followers.

The next day, Target's customer service account AskTarget and appeared to meet the Twitter user's demand.

"Thank you so much for bringing this to our attention. We have removed this book from our assortment," AskTarget responded to the tweet.

Shrier slammed Target for being "spineless" by caving to "Woke activists."

"Target.com just made my book disappear. Does it bother anyone that Woke activists and spineless corporations now determine what Americans are allowed to read?" Shrier reacted.

Others piled on the big-box store and rallied behind Shrier by promoting her book on Amazon.

"Reprehensible," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reacted. "Hey @AskTarget, why stop here? Why not burn the books that left-wing activists want you to cancel? Only way to be sure!"

"Apparently Target is taking requests from Twitter randos to ban books and other items that dare bad-touch your opinions," radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

"We've reached the singularity where one random Twitter complaint gets someone's book pulled from the shelves of a giant retailer," Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum wrote.

On Friday, Target reversed its decision amid the outcry.

"Yesterday, we removed a book from Target.com based on feedback we received. We want to offer a broad assortment for our guests and are adding this book back to Target.com. We apologize for any confusion," AskTarget wrote.