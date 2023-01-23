Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she was "not a big fan of MSNBC" and their coverage of President Biden's document scandal during an interview with The New York Times' Maureen Dowd.

Dowd, a Times opinion columnist, asked Pelosi about Democrats who are "rethinking" a Biden 2024 run after several batches of classified documents were discovered at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

She told Pelosi that even MSNBC was critical of the president's messaging on the documents.

"I’m not a big fan of MSNBC. I love some individuals there, but …," Pelosi said.

The Department of Justice seized six more "items" with classified markings from Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, a week after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the search for documents was "complete."

Pelosi was also critical of New York Democrats during her interview with Dowd and said the party would have likely kept the House if they recognized that crime was a key issue in the state.

She said Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., did not realize crime as a top issue "soon enough."

"That is an issue that had to be dealt with early on, not 10 days before the election," Pelosi told the New York Times. "The governor didn’t realize soon enough where the trouble was."

Pelosi announced after Democrats lost the House of Representatives that she would not seek re-election to House leadership.

"With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek re-election to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said during a speech on the House floor in November. "For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I'm grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., replaced Pelosi as Democratic leader.

Jeffries said on Jan. 16 that he believes Biden's mishandling of classified documents was "not intentional" and "inadvertent."

"I remain having full confidence in President Joe Biden and his administration on this matter and on all other matters. I think he has led the country forward in a significant and meaningful way through a few tumultuous years," Jeffries said during an interview.