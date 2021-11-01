PBS correspondent at Biden presser: GOP is 'successfully' running on 'false claims' about critical race theory

PBS NewsHour correspondent Yamiche Alcindor claimed that Republicans are now "successfully" running on "false claims" about critical race theory following the surprise gubernatorial victory of Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

After addressing the nation about newly-approved COVID vaccination eligibility for children ages 5-11, President Biden faced several questions about the Democratic Party's stunning defeat in the commonwealth where former governor Terry McAuliffe was once expected to win.

"What should Democrats possibly do differently to avoid similar losses in November, especially since Republicans are now successfully running on culture wars issues and false claims about critical race theory?" Alcindor asked.

Biden responded by saying Democrats should "produce for the American people," hyping his spending bill he promised will lower the cost of prescription drugs and daycare.

"People need a little breathing room, they're overwhelmed," Biden told Alcindor. "And what happened was I think we have to just produce results for them in order to change their standard of living and give them a little more breathing room."

Alcindor, however, continued to press Biden on her question.

"What's your message, though, to Democratic voters, especially Black voters, who see Republicans running on race and education, lying about critical race theory and they're worried that Democrats don't have an effective way to push back on that?" Alcindor asked.

"Well, I think that the whole answer is to just speak truth to that, lay out where we are," Biden responded. "If you look at everything from my view on criminal justice system to my view on equal opportunity to my view on economic issues and all the things that have been what I've been pushing in legislation, each of the elements are overwhelmingly popular. We have to speak to them about, we have to speak to them and explain them."

"Look, I just think people are at a point, and it's understandable, where there's a whole lot of confusion. Everything from are you going to ever get COVID under control to are my kids going to be in school or they're going to be able to stay in school to whether or not I'm going to get a tax break that allows me to be able to pay for the needs of my kids and my family. And they're all things that we're gonna- that I'm running on, will run on and I think we'll do fine," Biden added.

Critics panned the taxpayer-funded journalist on social media, calling her a "hack" and an "activist."

Youngkin made the issue of education a dominant theme in his campaign and vowed to ban critical race theory from Virginia's education system. McAuliffe repeatedly denied CRT was present in the commonwealth, declaring such claims as a "racist dog whistle."