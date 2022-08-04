Paul Pelosi being arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges and not a felony is 'shocking': DUI attorney

Expand / Collapse search
Published

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Paul Pelosi's pair of misdemeanor charges is 'shocking': DUI attorney

DUI attorney in Napa County Ryan Wilber reacted to Paul Pelosi's arraignment on a pair of misdemeanor charges in a crash that wrecked two vehicles and allegedly injured the other driver on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

DUI attorney in Napa County Ryan Wilber weighed in on Paul Pelosi's arraignment following his involvement in a crash on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RYAN WILBER: I have personally handled many cases where there is an allegation of injury, and almost the knee-jerk reaction when prosecutors get that information across their desk is that it's a felony, and maybe they'll reduce it later. But it almost always, almost always, starts off as a felony. And my understanding of the injuries in this case, it was shocking to me to see that it was not filed as a felony right away.

PAUL PELOSI COULD HAVE TAKEN A RIDE-SHARE APP HOME FOR $60, HIS DUI CHARGE HAS ALREADY COST HIM OVER $5G

There is always the possibility of prison time in felonies. But in most cases, especially this kind of a case, it is usually local jail and a probation term rather than straight to prison.

Jesse Watters: Napa County is protecting Paul Pelosi Video
