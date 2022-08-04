Paul Pelosi being arraigned on a pair of misdemeanor charges and not a felony is 'shocking': DUI attorney

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DUI attorney in Napa County Ryan Wilber weighed in on Paul Pelosi's arraignment following his involvement in a crash on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RYAN WILBER: I have personally handled many cases where there is an allegation of injury, and almost the knee-jerk reaction when prosecutors get that information across their desk is that it's a felony, and maybe they'll reduce it later. But it almost always, almost always, starts off as a felony. And my understanding of the injuries in this case, it was shocking to me to see that it was not filed as a felony right away.

…

There is always the possibility of prison time in felonies. But in most cases, especially this kind of a case, it is usually local jail and a probation term rather than straight to prison.