'Parks and Recreation' star says 'dumb people' insist his character Ron Swanson voted for Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Parks and Recreation" star Nick Offerman said that only "dumb people" think that his beloved character, Ron Swanson, would support President Donald Trump during an interview with IndieWire on Friday.

Offerman told the outlet that he went directly to the show's creator, Mike Schur, and Schur told him that Swanson would have "despised Trump" and thought he was an "absolute idiot."

"Dumb people insist that Ron Swanson would’ve voted for Trump. And I don’t deign to answer myself. I take it to Mike Schur, the main creator of Ron, and he said, ‘Swanson would’ve despised Trump, because Ron loved capitalism. And Trump made the stupidest move you could make as a capitalist, which is to go into public service,’" the actor said.

ACTOR NICK OFFERMAN TALKS HIS LOVE FOR THE GREAT OUTDOORS AT NATIONAL BOOK FESTIVAL

Offerman added that Swanson wouldn't have voted for Trump because "he’s disrespectful to women and many others," which would have struck a major nerve with his character because he's a "good person."

"Parks and Recreation" ran from 2009 to 2015 on NBC.

As noted by Variety, Offerman has always been protective of Swanson, defending his character's values after Michael Flynn Jr., son of retired Army lieutenant general and Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn, used a clip of Swanson to mock Pride Month.

Flynn Jr. posted a clip of the beloved character throwing a rainbow flag into a dumpster, paired with a caption that read: "Just wanted to post how I feel about ‘pride’ month."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

The original clip featured Swanson throwing his work computer into the dumpster, and Offerman was livid that somebody would use his character to make an edgy joke during Pride Month.

"Ron was best man at a gay wedding you dumb f---," he shot back on X. "Happy Pride."

Offerman was referring to the season finale of "Parks and Recreation" where Swanson served as the best man to his gay hairdresser, Typhoon.