Parents of Idaho university murder victim vow ex-boyfriend's innocence in case: 'We stand behind Jack 1000%'

The parents of Idaho murder victim, Kaylee Goncalves, spoke out maintaining their daughter's ex-boyfriend's innocence after it was revealed that she had reached out to him many times the night of the quadruple homicide.

Steve and Kristi Goncalves joined Lawrence Jones on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" Saturday night to discuss why they believe officials are "wasting their time" investigating Jack, Kaylee's ex-boyfriend, after she and her roommates were killed in the small town of Moscow.

"They're wasting their time with Jack," Kristi told Jones. "And Jack is just as distraught as we are. Jack is our family. Jack is 1,000%. 2,000% our family, and Jack is with us, and we stand behind him 100%."

"We are supporting him, and we know in our hearts and our minds and our souls and the depths of our soul, Jack is hurting," she continued. "Kaylee and Jack would have eventually been married. They would have eventually been married, and they would have eventually had children."

Kristi explained Kaylee and Jack had been dating for years, and said the pair were on track to get back together after spending some time apart.

Kaylee and her roommate reportedly called Jack seven times shortly before 3 AM. Investigators have said the students were likely stabbed to death while sleeping on early Sunday morning between 3 and 4 AM in a Moscow, Idaho, home on the college campus , according to police.



Two additional roommates of the King Road residence were at the house when the attacks took place, but they aren't considered suspects in the incident.

Kaylee's parents were adamant of Jack's innocence in the case, and said the correspondence was nothing out of the ordinary.

"We love Jack, absolutely love Jack," Kristi said. "We stand behind Jack 1,000%."

Kaylee and her roommates, Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were brutally stabbed to death one week ago, and many questions remain unanswered.

Madison "Maddie," was like family to the Goncalveses, who said they considered her to be another daughter.

"Maddie was in our oldest daughter's wedding," Kristi said. "She said, ‘All of my sisters are my bridesmaids,' and Maddie was one of those bridesmaids. And it was all of Olivia's sisters, including Maddie."

"Every time we traveled out of the country or went on vacation, Maddie went with us, so this is both of our girls, and we will never stop looking for who killed them," she continued.

Officials have confirmed there appear to be no sign of forced entry into the students' home as they continue to search for clues.

They have not yet named any potential suspects or people of interest in connection with the brutal slayings.

Despite the tragedy, Kaylee's father noted the overwhelming support of his local community in wake of their deaths.

"Everyone is hurting, everyone feels the pain of this," Steve said. "The one shiny thing out of all of this is I've never realized how beautiful my community is and how much love there is for people. We just have one bad person, and we have to find that guy."