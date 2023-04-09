Oregon paper laments homeless crisis, high taxes, violence driving citizens to other states

The Oregonian penned an editorial about the coastal state, particularly its city of Portland that was "once the darling of national media," sees its population fleeing in droves.

"For decades, Oregon hasn’t had to sell itself as a destination. Who wouldn’t want to live in this state of trees and mountains, drink its award-winning craft beers and enjoy its laid-back culture?" The Oregonian’s editorial board asked hypothetically. "Turns out – thousands of now-former Oregonians."

"Census figures show that about 16,000 more people left Oregon than moved in from July 2021 to July 2022. It’s the first decline for Oregon since the 1980s when the nation was engulfed in a recession, as The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Jamie Goldberg reported," the editorial board wrote.

The Oregonian noted a slew of major issues impacting the state in recent years.

UNDERSTAFFED PORTLAND POLICE FORCED TO SHUTTER COLD CASE UNIT, DEAL ‘DEVASTATING’ BLOW FOR FAMILIES

"As much as Oregon has to offer, our housing unaffordability, homelessness, increasing taxation, drug addiction crisis, untreated mental illness, gun violence, traffic deaths and educational mediocrity are changing the calculus for many about where to live, raise a family or retire," the paper wrote.

The outlet suggested that "Oregon’s massive housing shortage may be the biggest factor driving the population loss," adding that such an issue "will take years to rectify."

One of the most pressing issues of Oregon, as well as neighboring California to it’s south, is widespread homelessness sprawling through urban centers.

ANTIFA ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTS PORTLAND GOP RALLYGOERS, UNDERSTAFFED POLICE STRUGGLE TO RESPOND

"Such little progress on both increasing housing and curbing unsanctioned camping is particularly frustrating, considering the state saw one of the biggest increases in its homeless population in the country from 2020 to 2022," the editorial board wrote. "Letting people live in the elements – many of whom suffer from untreated mental illness or substance addiction – without access to services and at greater risk of homicidal violence isn’t compassionate."

The paper added, "Nor does it consider the justified frustration among residents over a declining sense of safety and weariness over the campers, tents and trash that have taken over sidewalks, trails and parks."

The paper also warned that the soft touch to drug crime in the state has measurably failed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The proliferation of drug use and increasing overdose deaths also demand a stronger response from law enforcement to shut down drug dealing, and from the Oregon Health Authority to develop a more strategic approach," the Oregonian wrote. "We cannot Narcan our way out of the opioid crisis."