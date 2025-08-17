Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma's 'America First' test for teachers features questions on gender, freedom of religion: report

Superintendent Ryan Walters partnered with conservative think tank PragerU to create a test to keep 'woke' teachers out

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Oklahoma education official wants to vet teachers relocating from blue states Video

Oklahoma education official wants to vet teachers relocating from blue states

The state’s Superintendent, Ryan Walters, told Fox News Digital that next week he plans to release a new certification test for teachers moving into the state from blue states.

Teachers from blue states were tested on gender, constitutional rights and U.S. government before being allowed to work in Oklahoma schools, according to a CNN report on Friday.

Ahead of the new school year, the state’s superintendent, Ryan Walters, told Fox News Digital that he planned a new certification test for teachers coming from liberal-leaning states to ensure they were aligned with the state’s curriculum standards. Teachers were reportedly given the test last week.

According to the CNN report, the test was a multiple-choice assessment with approximately 50 questions. One question included "asking teachers to select from a series of multiple-choice answers which chromosome pairs determine biological sex." Another question was "Why freedom of religion is important to America’s identity."

RED STATE WILL REQUIRE NEW TEACHERS PASS PRAGERU 'AMERICA FIRST' TEST TO KEEP LICENSE

Okla. State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters, head of the public school system in Oklahoma, collaborated with PragerU on an "America First" test for new teachers. (Getty/Ryan Walters)

"Other questions include asking for the first three words of the Constitution, naming the two chambers of the US Congress, and identifying the number of US Senators," CNN reported. 

Walters worked with conservative think tank PragerU on developing the test for teachers, which he described as an "America First" test on basic questions about American history, civics and "common sense."

CNN reported that teachers who did not pass the test would not earn a teaching certificate to teach in Oklahoma public schools for that school year.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma Board of Education and PragerU for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

TEACHERS UNIONS LOSE, PARENTS WIN UNDER MAJOR POLICY MOVE SAYS RED STATE SCHOOLS CHIEF

Empty classroom with no students

The "America First" test was reportedly given to teachers on August 15, 2025. (Getty Images)

Walters told Fox News Digital that the test was made in response to states like California and New York adopting standards that were antithetical to Oklahoma values. He emphasized the need to keep "social justice warriors" from those states out of schools.

"One of the things that we wanted to do is, first of all, make sure that they're great teachers, right? And number two, make sure we're not getting these woke, indoctrinating social justice warriors in the classroom," Walters said.

He name-dropped California Gov. Gavin Newsom as one of the "impetuses" of the change, regarding the state's policy on gender ideology.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION THREATENS TO PULL FEDERAL FUNDS FROM VIRGINIA SCHOOL DISTRICTS IN GENDER POLICY DISPUTE

Ryan Walters on CNN

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters clashed with CNN host Pamela Brown about using the Bible in schools. (CNN screenshot)

The California Department of Education requires instruction "about gender, gender expression, gender identity and explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes." Schools must also "teach about all sexual orientations and what being LGBTQ means."

"We're going to make sure that this isn't creeping into our schools. When we see Maine take the extraordinary steps to fight President Trump… Every county in Oklahoma voted for President Trump," Walters said.

Fox News' Joshua Q. Nelson contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

