Alaska governor calls out Biden admin's 'green' agenda on 'Fox & Friends': 'Will hurt America'

Republican Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy slammed the Biden administration for trying to make the transition to the "green world too quickly," and the push could end up hurting America more. Gov. Dunleavy joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss Biden's energy policy, warning there are more technologies needed before there is a complete transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

MIKE DUNLEAVY: They're just going to end up punishing the American people. They're going to make us more energy insecure, not secure, and it's going to embolden our enemies... We're going to see that more around the world. The purpose behind this, obviously, is to drive us into a green world quicker than the green world itself is ready for. That's part of the problem. We don't have all of the technologies in place to be able to transition overnight from a fossil fuel based-electrification to a green process, and so what we're advocating for is let's use some common sense here. Let's not beat up the American people with high gas prices and fuel prices and transportation costs, and let's help out our allies and we have the energy here in America to do that. And so this transition is going to take... some time, but to just pull the rug out from underneath the oil and gas industry is going to hurt America.

