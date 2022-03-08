Biden took credit for dip in gas prices, now sheds responsibility during spike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and White House officials were quick to claim credit for a dip in gas prices in December, but now that gas prices are soaring to record-high levels, the administration is disclaiming responsibility.

Biden said on Dec. 21, 2021 that he "was able to bring [gas prices] down 12 cents a gallon,"adding they "will come down more, I believe."

At the time, gas prices hovered around $3.30 a gallon (which was still nearly a dollar higher than when Biden took office), according to data from GasBuddy.

Just days before that, White House officials had circulated a memo among reporters touting the president's "aggressive actions" to combat price increases, which they linked to a 10-cent drop in gas prices.

But prices soon resumed climbing. By Feb. 8, the national average had climbed over $3.45, according to AAA.

Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine – and Biden's subsequent ban on all Russian energy imports – pushed high gas prices even higher.

The national average now sits at $4.30, and in California it's rapidly approaching $5.60, according to data from GasBuddy.

Unlike in December, the Biden administration isn't taking responsibility for gas prices.

Biden on Tuesday said it is "not true" that his administration is holding back domestic energy production, while warning that the United States’ ban of Russian oil imports will "cost" American families.

When asked later on Tuesday about gas prices, Biden acknowledged they're "going to go up."

He added: "Can't do much right now. Russia is responsible."

A White House official emphasized to Fox News Digital in a Wednesday email that Biden will do everything possible to lower gas prices and noted that the president is again coordinating a release from the strategic petroleum reserve.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed reporting.