Ohio State football players draw hundreds to campus faith event: 'God truly showed up'

Over 50 baptisms took place at the Columbus event as current and former players addressed the crowd

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Former Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb, who organized a faith-based campus event with current football players, discusses students gathering for prayer and baptisms.

Ohio State University football players drew hundreds to a campus rally last weekend to pray and worship, with dozens also being baptized into the Christian faith.

"This event was truly to bring true joy and peace that I believe in, that I think we all believe that can truly only be found in Jesus Christ, and bring it to Columbus and to the campus," former Ohio State wide receiver and event organizer Kamryn Babb told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"God is right here. He is a very present God. He is seeking after the hearts of men and women of all ages, all sizes, different backgrounds."

COLORADO FAITH LEADER USES BIBLE VERSES AS 'CLARION CALL' TO EXAMINE 'WHY WE FOLLOW CHRIST'

ohio ally attendees praying

Ohio State University football players drew hundreds to a campus faith rally, Sunday. (The Courageous Athlete/Caden Watts/'Fox & Friends' screengrab)

Current Buckeye team players who also organized the event brought 10,000 Bibles to distribute and also shared how their faith brought them close together as a team.

Speakers included wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back TreVeyon Henderson, tight end Gee Scott, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and former team running back Master Teague.

Babb said "God truly showed up" on the Columbus campus where over 50 baptisms took place, adding he was "honored to see my Lord and my Savior move the way that he did" as people search for hope in Jesus' love.

"He delivered. He saved. And he healed a lot of great people that we're in a hurting position, just like I was my whole life before I met him," he said.

Emeka Egbuka running

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. Egbuka addressed the crowd at Sunday night's faith event and discussed his relationship with God. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

"This encouragement that I'll give the world is, and that we gave students on campus and from young to old is, to repent of your sins and believe in the gospel of Jesus Christ, because it is the power to save men and women," he continued. "He says that he gives those that believe in his name and believes in what he did on the cross the right to be children of God. And so the invitation to bring so many hurting souls and so many people that are looking for hope and love and all these different areas, it's encouraging to say you're looking at every single time you look in a place that's not other, that nowhere other than God."

"Put faith in Jesus…and you will find a love and a peace and joy that is unlike anything that this world, or any person or any touchdown or anything or anybody can give you." 

The event was held in collaboration with local churches in the area. Local reports estimated 800-1,000 people in attendance, while Babbs' mother posted on X that over 2,000 were present.

"Whatever you’re going through in life — whatever you’ve been through — I’m telling you there’s a God that desires you," Babbs told the crowd. "So as we get into this worship, as we get into everything, we pray that you would see Him as He sees you. So as we get into this night, let’s give Him the glory."

Babb was voted football team captain in 2021 and 2022 and is also a four-time scholar athlete. 

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.