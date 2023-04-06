Ohio bus driver shares moment she 'snapped' at unruly students, later resigned

A now-former Ohio school bus driver sounded off Thursday, saying disruptive students precipitated the proverbial last straw that led to her reaming them out before resigning.

Jackie Miller, who drove students in Amherst, near Cleveland, told "Jesse Watters Primetime" several kids in particular preyed upon her asthma and were intentionally and incessantly disruptive.

A clip of the final confrontation went viral, which inspired merchandise from a local store with one of Miller's choice utterances emblazoned on it.

"It was a really challenging day right to begin with as soon as the kids got on the bus," she said of her final weekday on the job.

One boy reportedly kept telephoning other kids on the bus so their ringers would sound and perturb her.

"[I]t's a major distraction for myself because I can't afford to take my eyes off the road so that I can get these kids where I need them to go," she said.

"And when we got to the high school, one of the students had said that this young man was taking their mothers' pictures off of Facebook and saying inappropriate things about their mother," Miller recounted. "Well, when I finally got to my first stop and dropped my first group of kids off, that's when he shouted that this student had sprayed perfume, which I'm extremely allergic to. I stopped the bus and I went back there to see what was going on, and it just escalated from there."

Miller said the boy in particular had a "smirk" on his face as if the disruption was humorous, which is when she, in her own words, "snapped."

She said the pupils know of her asthma because she made it public earlier in the school year, adding that the other behavior she cited was equally unacceptable.

"And they all just thought it was hilarious, you know, to try and, I guess, con the driver."

Watters asked Miller about the slogan on the shirt she is now marketing to support her following her resignation.

"I'm going to shove my foot so far up your a** it's going to dangle out your nose," Miller said.

A clip of the encounter showed Miller telling another girl she was "no innocent angel" amid the kerfuffle, while saying she was "going to start kicking some serious a**."

"I'm done with this. Done. I had my fill. I'm done with it," she was recorded saying. "I'm going to walk off the bus right now and let you people walk home."