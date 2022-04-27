New York Times chairman defends paper, says it represents a 'diversity of view and experiences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Times Company Chairman A.G. Sulzberger defended the newspaper saying it does a good job of representing a diverse set of views after being asked why the company's goals don't include the diversity of views.

On Wednesday, Free Enterprise Project's (FEP) Ethan Peck posed a question to Sulzberger during the New York Times shareholder meeting. Peck’s question focused on political bias associated with the organization.

"The New York Times makes an outsized effort to champion ‘Diversity & Inclusion.’ Yet it only values ‘diversity’ of surface characteristics such as skin color, instead of the diversity that matters most: viewpoint diversity. Even centrist liberals such as Bari Weiss have found themselves firmly outside the hard-left ideological hegemony of the paper," Peck wrote.

"Will the Times now either commit to hiring writers and editors of all political persuasions, or at least be forthright by rebranding itself as the exclusively hard-left publication that it is?" Peck asked Sulzberger.

"I should say first that I strongly disagree with your premise. Our newsroom reports independently. And covering the world without fear or favor remains the newsroom’s North Star. And on the opinion side, there isn’t, there just is not another major media institution – digital, print or broadcast – that commits more resources to understanding multiple viewpoints, and fairly characterizing and representing multiple viewpoints, on the most important issues of our time," Sulzberger answered.

He also added "This type of independent journalism is especially important at a moment when the country is so polarized and so much political debate is made in bad faith. One of the most important things we can do as an independent news organization is to help a diverse and divided country understand itself. So fairly representing a diversity of view and experiences is and will remain an essential part of our mission."

After the meeting, Peck criticized the answer and the New York Times as a whole.

"At least they’re consistent liars. The only thing sincere about his response is that it was just as fraudulent as the paper itself. A free country and a free press mean that radical left-wing publications like the New York Times are entitled to their perspective," Peck said.

"The issue is that the Times sees itself as the ministry of truth and makes an intentional effort to hide behind a veil of neutrality and objectivity. All we asked of the board was to be transparent about its obvious biases with the shareholders paying their checks. Evidently that was too much to ask of them," he closed.

