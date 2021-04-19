NY Post editorial calls for Maxine Waters' impeachment over 'confrontational' rhetoric

The New York Post Editorial Board called for Rep. Maxine Waters' impeachment in a scathing op-ed on Sunday, saying her "irresponsible rhetoric is inciting violence."

The editorial board blasted Waters, D-Calif., for her hypocrisy during former President Trump's second impeachment trial, claiming he incited violence and was "trying to create a civil war", while seeing nothing wrong with her own rhetoric about getting "more confrontational" if ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was acquitted of George Floyd's murder.

It argued that by her own standards, Waters should be impeached.

"On Sunday in Minnesota, Waters, breaking the law by violating curfew (because 'she didn’t agree with it'), said that if ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murdering George Floyd, 'We’ve got to get more confrontational,'" the board wrote.

The editorial board went on to question what exactly Waters meant by "more confrontational," pointing out there has already been extensive damage to private property and attempts to take over government buildings in the unrest.

MAXINE WATERS TRIES WALKING BACK VIOLENT RHETORIC AGAINST TRUMP

Waters, who has served in Congress since 1991, previously took fire for encouraging citizens to harass Trump administration officials in 2018.

"Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere," Waters said.

In the op-ed, Waters was likened to an instigator who does not stick around to see the results of her inflamatory language.

"After pouring fuel on the fire in Minnesota, she encouraged everyone to keep protesting — though she herself would not be," the board wrote.

The board concluded by urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to hold Waters responsible.

"Maxine Waters is trying to create a civil war, and her irresponsible rhetoric is inciting violence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should strip her of her committee assignments and move for a vote to remove Waters from office," the board wrote.

Pelosi said Monday that Waters should not apologize for her rhetoric.