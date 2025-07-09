NY paper's 'vile' political cartoon draws outrage for appearing to mock Trump-voting Texas flood victims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A political cartoonist for Buffalo News spurred outrage for appearing to mock victims of the devastating flash floods in Texas on Monday with a cartoon depicting a drowning Trump supporter.

"Historic flash floods have struck Southern Texas, with at least 82 deaths and dozens more missing," a caption for the cartoon read.

The image showed a man wearing a red MAGA hat being submerged under floodwaters in Kerr County, Texas, while holding a "HELP" sign. There is also a speech bubble of the man saying, "Gov’t is the problem not the solution."

Text at the top of the cartoon read, "Swept Away..."

Buffalo News’ editorial cartoonist Adam Zyglis seemed to clarify that this text was in reference to Trump supporters’ arguments for smaller government being "swept away" after the flood in an Instagram post.

"Tomorrow’s lines… that argument’s gone in a flash," Zyglis wrote when posting his cartoon on Monday. He also included tags for "noaa," "national weather service," "doge," "cuts" and "maga."

Several liberal media figures and Democratic Party members have come under fire for similarly politicizing the flash floods and blaming President Donald Trump and DOGE for causing the tragedy, despite reports that the National Weather Service office in the area had extra staff on duty at the time of the flooding.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson attacked liberals for their comments on Monday and pointed out that their accusations have been repeatedly debunked by experts.

"It’s shameful and disgusting that in the wake of tragedy, the left’s first instinct is to lie and politicize a disaster to target their political opponents," she told Fox News Digital. "False claims about the NWS have been repeatedly debunked by meteorologists, experts, and other public reporting. The NWS did their job, even issuing a flood watch more than 12 hours in advance. The Trump Administration is grateful to the first responders who sprang into action to save hundreds lives during this catastrophe, and will continue to help the great state of Texas in their recovery efforts."

The cartoon faced backlash on social media.

Erie County Republican Committee Chairman Michael Kracker wrote, "@TheBuffaloNews ran a cartoon mocking Texas families who lost loved ones in a tragedy, just because they might’ve voted Republican. Twisted, vile, and shameful. They owe those families an apology and should pull this filth immediately."

"DISGRACE: @TheBuffaloNews runs a VILE cartoon by artist Adam Zyglis, appearing to mock Texas families affected by the floods because they voted for Trump," Libs of TikTok wrote.

Author Oli London reported, "Cartoonist working for The Buffalo News sparks outrage for his cartoon depicting drowning Texas flood victim wearing a MAGA hat. Pulitzer-Prize winning cartoonist Adam Zygis drew the cartoon for the New York news outlets website with the words ‘Swept Away…’"

Fox News Digital reached out to Zyglis and Buffalo News for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.