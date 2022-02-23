NY Magazine reporter compares GOP push for parental rights to advocating for 'household tyrants'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Wednesday, New York Magazine published an article which asserted the Republican Party only supports parents’ right in education due to their view of parents as "household tyrants" to children.

Intelligencer senior writer Sarah Jones covered the topic in the context of recent efforts by Florida Republicans to pass new education laws. Jones criticized the new laws claiming that to "empower parents, Florida Republicans would put children in danger."

SAN FRANCISCO SCHOOL BOARD RECALL PROMPTS MEDIA RECKONING OVER WOKE WEARINESS: ‘PROGRESSIVISM GONE WILD’

Furthermore, she argued against any suggestion that parents should have more rights over their children or that they know what’s best for kids.

"The right’s real ambition isn’t restoration, though, but expansion; they want to create new rights on top of the privileges parents already enjoy. In the party’s view, parental rights both supersede and exist in conflict with the rights of the child. The right insists that what’s good for parents is good for kids," Jones wrote. "This is not necessarily the truth, as any queer person can say in return. The idea that children are already people, with thoughts and needs independent of their parents, never factors into the party’s position at all."

The article shifted to a more political direction by suggesting that Republicans only support a parent’s right in education to flex their love of authoritarianism.

"As Republicans long for a strong figure in power, they imagine the same figure in every home. Subject of a household tyrant, the child has no freedom," she wrote.

"Authoritarianism is inconsistent in this way; rights granted to followers are not extended to dissenters. For the latter there exists only punishment, a fate that extends to their children. The GOP is the party of parental rights because it is increasingly anti-democratic," she added.

The article was also supported by progressive Nation contributor Jeet Heer who tweeted, "The patriarchal household is the seed of all authoritarianism. This is one reason why ‘social issues’ and ‘the political’ can never be separated."

FMR FACEBOOK ANALYST WARNS OF SOCIAL MEDIA’S DANGEROUS IMPACTS: IT’S ‘PURPOSEFULLY POISONING’ YOUNG CHILDREN

However, the article appeared to have more critics than supporters.

In response to the backlash, Jones defended her article by dismissing the criticism.

"This appears to have pissed a lot of people off, to which I can only say, lol," Jones tweeted. "I was homeschooled for eight years by a pair of God-fearing complementarians and I know whereof I speak!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The rights of parents in their children's education has grown into a major political issue for Americans in the last few years. The issue became a common campaign issue for Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial race. The topic grew more significant when three San Francisco school board members were recalled earlier this month.