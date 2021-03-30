Daughter of NY nursing home victim slams Gov. Cuomo over prioritized testing for brother, a CNN anchor

As the scandals mount for Andrew Cuomo, so do the calls for the New York governor’s resignation. Reports have surfaced claiming Cuomo’s family and friends were granted coronavirus testing access ahead of the general public in the early stages of the pandemic.

This story has left many families heavily impacted by coronavirus distraught, including Theresi Sari, who lost her mother in one New York’s nursing home facilities.

Sari told "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday that she could not believe Cuomo facilitated tests for his inner circle and family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

"I can’t believe he had his brother tested before my mother," said Sari, adding that she does not believe Cuomo will resign even after nine women have accused him of unwanted sexual advances or harassment.

"He has to be impeached and he has to get out of office. He really has to go. ... He is not the right leader to be governor of New York State. He’s an absolute disgrace," said Sari.

"Between the sexual abuse scandals… You know, everything that's going on with the prioritizing for his family members with COVID testing, especially so early on, in March of 2020... it’s outrageous," she added.

The Washington Post ran a brutal "behind-the-scenes" report on how Cuomo prioritized COVID testing in the early months of the pandemic, including how his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, allegedly received treatment "beyond" others on the so-called VIP list.

According to sources, more than "100 individuals" with close ties to the governor were referred to as "priorities," "specials," "inner circle" or "criticals" and were "logged in an electronic data sheet that was kept separate from a database for the general public."

The Post reported that Dr. Eleanor Adams, a top New York physician who was tasked by the Cuomo administration to coordinate COVID testing in nursing homes, was "dispatched multiple times" to Chris Cuomo's home in the Hamptons, where visits "sometimes stretched hours."

