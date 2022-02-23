NPR podcast paints parent concerns over mask mandates as 'angry' and 'not rational'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NPR Politics Podcast worked to paint an angrier depiction of parents who have concerns about their children's education.

On Tuesday, the panel consisting of host Asma Khalid alongside congressional correspondent Susan Davis and Connecticut Public Radio’s Catherine Shen discussed what they saw as the "angry parent" demographic rising in the country. Specifically, they referred to parents who oppose mask mandates in schools and have shown a willingness to vote Republican despite being life-long Democrats to change them.

Although Shen acknowledged several parents who felt this way, she focused on parents who considered these attitudes as "selfish."

"And I think one of their frustrations - and they're fairly offended by other parents who really want to unmask their kids right now, you know, right this instant. And because, to them, it's a very selfish act because you're only thinking about your child, which is natural. It's a very natural instinct to do that. But then the other side of the parents are thinking, well, but you're not thinking about my kids," Shen said.

Davis, who claimed parents upset about mask mandates are a "minority," suggested a racial component to Republican interest in supporting parental rights.

"The polling isn't amazing on this issue, but what we do know is that white parents are exponentially more likely to be supportive of making masks optional or rolling back the mandates than non-white parents are. Part of that's health care access, different socioeconomic concerns. But I also think, politically, that also speaks to why a lot of Republicans are looking at that type of demographic as someone that they could win back over," Davis said.

Davis also latched on to Republican strategist Liesl Hickey’s comments on how "parents are looking for someone to hold accountable" in regards to the learning loss caused by restrictive mandates.

"Think about that: parents are looking for someone to hold accountable. So not all of this is rational, right? Anger is a huge motivator for voters," Davis said.

She added, "And I really feel like when you talk to voters that are that mad, they're just going to vote. Like, anger is just such a motivating force, especially when you're talking about actual policies that you think have affected your children. And I think Republicans see it. They're trying to capitalize on it."

The group, however, did note that there was also inconsistency in the Democrats’ message with several Democrat governors lifting mandates seemingly against CDC guidance. They also recognized a sort of "cultural isolation" felt by parents who don’t want their kids to be masked but fear being labeled a "conspiracy theorist" for the choice.

"I feel like the trust erosion has been greater for Democrats and the risk that that comes with politically than it has been for Republicans," Davis said.