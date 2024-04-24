Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NPR CEO slams online criticism of her statements, leadership as 'bad faith distortion'

Maher argued she wants to focus on NPR's future, not 'a news cycle that asks about statements as a private citizen from many years ago'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published | Updated
NPR CEO says she wants 'active and robust debate' amid formerly-suspended editor's resignation Video

NPR CEO says she wants 'active and robust debate' amid formerly-suspended editor's resignation

Independent Women's Forum fellow Beverly Hallberg joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the scandal embroiling publicly-funded NPR after veteran editor Uri Berliner, who was formerly suspended, resigned from this job. 

Embattled NPR CEO Katherine Maher derided the controversy about her past, partisan statements as a distraction from her work.

In a bombshell essay published in The Free Press, veteran NPR senior business editor Uri Berliner called out his own organization for liberal bias and a lack of diversity of thought. Since then, Maher's past controversial comments have been uncovered and criticized. In a 2021 interview, Maher spoke about the fight against disinformation, where she claimed the biggest obstacle was the First Amendment. 

"The No. 1 challenge here that we see is, of course, the First Amendment in the United States. [It] is a fairly robust protection of rights and that is a protection of rights both for platforms, which I actually think is very important that platforms have those rights to be able to regulate what kind of content they want on their sites," she said. 

Maher told the Wall Street Journal that her comments were taken out of context and that she has a "robust belief" in the First Amendment." She claimed that she was referring to the "landscape of constitutional protections and why that limits options of policymakers taking on certain issues," and that "it is by no means a personal perspective; it’s a very bad faith distortion of a nuanced perspective on a policy landscape issue."

Katherine Maher speaks

NPR's new CEO Katherine Maher has slammed critics, arguing they took her past statements out of context. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images)

She went on to argue that she is focused on NPR’s future, rather than "a news cycle that asks about statements as a private citizen from many years ago."

"All of this frankly is a bit of a distraction relative to the transformation our organization needs to undergo in order to best serve our mandate," Maher said, referring to past comments she made like openly endorsing Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden over Donald Trump. 

"We have robust conversations across the organization, including in response to the article," she said, rejecting Berliner’s claims.

Uri Berliner

Former NPR editor Uri Berliner was blasted by his former colleagues in The Washington Post this following for pointing out NPR's liberal bent. (JP Yim/WireImage)

She also argued that "clear and well-reasoned pieces" from reviewers, like one from NPR’s public editor and Poynter executive Kelly McBride that analyzed Israel and Gaza reporting, have "found that our journalism is really solid."

After NPR reporters demanded that Maher take a harder stance against Berliner’s criticism, Maher thanked staffers for doing so, agreeing that there were ""unwarranted, unacceptable, directed personal attacks at many of our colleagues."

Uri Berliner and Katherine Maher

Former NPR editor Uri Berliner doesn’t think embattled CEO Katherine Maher is right for the job.  (Left: (Photo by JP Yim/WireImage) Right: (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Getty Images))

Berliner, by contrast, argued that this is the wrong response to a whistleblower, arguing that "I wish that the company would have addressed and taken seriously some of the points I made," adding that "suspending and then rebuking a staffer is not the best way to go about it."

NPR suspended Berliner shortly after he published his essay. During the suspension, Berliner announced his resignation from NPR. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.